Brandy Announces Memoir

Brandy Norwood is just 45 years old, but she has already lived several lifetimes in the public eye. She made her platinum debut album when she was just 15, and she became an R&B star and a sitcom star when she was still a child. She was Kobe Bryant’s prom date. She and Monica recorded the gigantic 1998 hit duet “The Boy Is Mine,” and then they actively hated one another for years. When they performed the song together at the VMAs that year, they had to be kept at opposite sides of the stage because Monica punched Brandy out during rehearsals. Also, Brandy accidentally killed someone in a car crash once. Brandy has definitely had enough life experiences to write a book, and that’s what she’s doing now.

People reports that Brandy will publish her memoir this year. It doesn’t have a title yet; allow me to suggest The Book Is Mine. According to a statement from her reps, “Brandy’s raw and inspiring memoir is a testament to hope, resilience and the strength needed to make peace with the past.”

The memoir announcement comes during after a big year for Brandy. Last year, both Brandy and Monica appeared on a remix of Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine,” which is different from their song of the same title. (Brandy and Monica are apparently cool now.) She also starred in The Front Room, a campy A24 horror movie. Brandy’s made a lot of really, really great songs over her long career, and maybe this book will lead to a critical reexamination, even if it doesn’t seem like that’s the intent.