Last year, Runnner forayed into ambient music with his albums Starsdust and Dust 2. Today, Noah Weinman is returning to his indie-rock roots with the new song “Coinstar.”

“When I first wrote this song I was very excited. It felt like a flying train (if that makes sense),” he explains, continuing:

I quickly made a demo at home and thought about finishing it the way I so often did, but I wanted to see how far I could push it. To really pack that punch with big guitars and that soaring pedal steel from Tommy. It’s the first song I’ve done since starting Runnner that I really wanted to do in a studio to get that big sound. To me this song is about trying merge the parts of me that crave stability and comfort (wanting to one day have a family and settle down and all that) with the parts that want to keep touring and living this kind of exciting troubadour life. What I sometimes jokingly call my romantic life vs my Romantic life. I always saw myself as someone who would have a family but I also acknowledge that basically all the steps I’ve taken in my adult life seem to oppose that. So in the song I’m seeking answers in coin flips and laughing at myself for the futility.

“Coinstar” is big and confessional, with Weinman’s words vulnerable and delivered with conviction: “I wanna share the weight with someone/ Breathing me in full/ Like you did/ For one moment.” Watch the music video below, directed by Weinman and Anthony Tacheny.