In 2023, Fust released their album Genevieve, which featured North Carolina indie favorites like Indigo De Souza, MJ Lenderman, and more. Today, the project of Aaron Dowdy is announcing its new LP Big Ugly. The lead single and opening track “Spangled” is out now.

“I don’t think you can really hear the word ‘spangled’ without thinking about America and its national anthem,” Dowdy expounds. “I wanted to write a personal, pained kind of national anthem made up of esoteric and American themes like trauma and time out of joint, self-destruction and intoxication, frailty and hubris. It’s an American ghost story, where hurts linger in places long after the buildings and bridges they happened in have disappeared.”

Along with Dowdy, Fust is drummer Avery Sullivan, pianist Frank Meadows, guitarist John Wallace, multi-instrumentalist Justin Morris, fiddlist Libby Rodenbough, and bassist Oliver Child-Lanning. The record was produced by Alex Farrar, and it has contributions from Merce Lemon, the War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley, and the Deslondes’ John James Tourville.

“Spangled” is a vivid portrait of American alienation, full of booze, religious turmoil, and a sense of doom. A particularly great line: “I’m feeling like a sparkler/ That’s been thrown off a roof.” Watch the music video for it below, directed by John Winn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spangled”

02 “Gateleg”

03 “Doghole”

04 “Mountain Language”

05 “Sister”

06 “Bleached”

07 “Goat House Blues”

08 “What’s-His-Name”

09 “Jody”

10 “Big Ugly”

11 “Heart Song”

TOUR DATES:

01/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

03/28 – Athens, GA @ Flicker Theatre

03/29 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

04/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/03 – Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts ^

04/04 – Manchester, VT @ Billsville ^

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/06 – Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon ^

04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

04/11 – Northfield, MN @ Carleton College *

04/12 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

04/13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #

04/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man #

04/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light #

04/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room #

04/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern

04/24 – Greenwood, MS @ Hush Puppy Music Co-op

04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre

04/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Tipsy Burro

^ Dead Gowns

* Merce Lemon

# Styrofoam Winos

Big Ugly is out 3/7 via Dear Life Records. Pre-order it here.