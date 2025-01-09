In 2023, Blondshell emerged onto the indie scene with her much-discussed self-titled debut album, whose track “Joiner” was featured on Obama’s list of favorite songs of the year. Today, Sabrina Teitelbaum is announcing its follow-up, If You Asked For A Picture, and unveiling the lead single “T&A.”

“There’s a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called ‘Little T&A’ and at one point in the song, he says ‘tits and ass,’ so I’m borrowing that,” Teitelbaum said. “I think in music, it’s easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story — maybe not the most fairy tale love story — but I wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn’t expect. Normally that’s not how I write, but I wanted a song like that.”

“T&A” is a dose of typical Blondshell self-destruction mixed with alluring guitars and humor to lighten the mood. It’s the second track on If You Asked For A Picture, and the LP title is inspired by Mary Oliver’s 1986 poem “Dogfish,” about which Teitelbaum explained:

There’s a part of the poem that says: “I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive.” Something I love about songs is that you’re showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it’s even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.

If You Asked For A Picture was produced by Yves Rothman and features the previously released song “What’s Fair.” Check out the music video for “T&A” below, directed by Hannah Bon.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thumbtack”

02 “T&A”

03 “Arms”

04 “What’s Fair”

05 “Two Times”

06 “Event Of A Fire”

07 “23’s A Baby”

08 “Change”

09 “Toy”

10 “He Wants Me”

11 “Man”

12 “Model Rockets”

If You Asked For A Picture is out 5/2 on Partisan. Pre-order it here.