Indigo de Souza, Blondshell, Brent Faiyaz, & More Crack Obama’s 2023 Favorite Songs List

Barack Obama’s annual list of favorite songs is here. You will not be surprised to learn that boygenius, who cracked Obama’s summer playlist, do not appear on his year-end list after Dacus responded to the inclusion by calling Obama a war criminal.

Who did make the cut? From the indie world, there’s Indigo de Souza with “Younger & Dumber,” Big Thief with “Vampire Empire,” and Blondshell with “Joiner.” Mitski’s massive viral hit “My Love Mine All Mine” is on there too. Several big African pop stars are included: Tyla, Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide. So are British rappers Dave, Central Cee, Stormzy, and Fredo. R&B guys 6LACK and Brent Faiyaz are on the list, are prestige country types Jason Isbell and Allison Russell. Duets from Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, Rita Wilson and Keith Urban, Karol G and Shakira, and Alé Araya and Joseph Chilliams are in there, plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Jon Batiste, and more.

Check out Obama’s post below, and remember, he says he actually makes these lists.