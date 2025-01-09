British musician Andy Bell — not the Andy Bell from Erasure, the other Andy Bell — has been awfully busy lately. Bell is best-known as the guitarist for shoegaze greats Ride, and that band is once again active; their album Interplay came out last year. A few months later, Bell released more music under his GLOK alter-ego, getting together with Timothy Clerkin to make the album Alliance. Now, Bell is announcing Pinball Wanderer, a new solo album that’s coming out under his own name next month.

Andy Bell has released solo albums before, but his last two were largely made up of songs that he wrote back in the ’90s. Pinball Wanderer, on the other hand, is mostly new, and Bell recorded and mixed much of it in a single all-night session last year. The LP’s first single is a cover of “I’m In Love With A German Film Star,” a single that UK post-punkers the Passions released in 1981. Bell’s version has whispery vocals from former One Dove leader Dot Allison and guitars from Michael Rother, of the krautrock legends Neu! Here’s what Bell says about it:

I went through a stage of playing the guitar part for that song at every Ride soundcheck. Erol Alkan has always maintained it’s “proto-shoegaze,” and I agree. Dot has been a friend of mine for a long time now. Like many people of a certain age, I loved One Dove, and when I booked her to DJ at a club night in Sweden in about 2004, she levelled the place by playing “Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead at 3am and we became mates. I played on some tracks on her last album Consciousology, and this was her returning the favour. Then, incredibly, Michael Rother from Neu! also ended up on it. I met him at his show at the Barbican last February and asked him to remix the song, but instead he decided he wanted to play guitar, which took everything to a whole new level. I was leaving for a tour the next morning, and I knew I had to mix the single before I left. Hearing Michael’s guitar parts in the mix was such an incredible feeling; it just fired me up to keep on recording and mixing into the night.

Below, check out Andy Bell’s cover of “I Fell In Love With A German Film Star” and the Passions’ original.

Pinball Wanderer is out 2/28 on Sonic Cathedral.