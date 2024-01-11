Last year, shoegaze pioneers Slowdive released everything is alive, their first album in five years. Their peers Drop Nineteens returned with Hard Light, their first LP in thirty years. Today, to join the revival of the fuzzy genre, Ride are announcing Interplay, the follow-up to 2019’s This Is Not A Safe Place. The single “Peace Sign” is out now.

“‘Peace Sign’ started life as a jam recorded at Marks’ OX4 studio, in early 2021,” guitarist and singer Andy Bell said in a statement. “We called it ‘Berlin’ and initially it featured Loz on drums, Steve on bass, and myself on a prophet 5 synth. About six months later I got hold of the recording and wrestled it into song form. Lyrically I was inspired by a film called The Alpinist about the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc. Soon after I’d finished working on the song I remember I was raving to my bandmates about Leclerc at OX4, and a good memory of that time was us all watching that film at Mark’s studio.”

This Is Not A Safe Place was produced by the band alongside Richie Kennedy and mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer. Tears For Fears, Talk Talk and early U2 are cited as influences. “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album,” Bell continued. “But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”

Hear “Peace Sign” below.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Peace Sign”

2. “Last Frontier”

3. “Light In A Quiet Room”

4. “Monaco”

5. “I Came To See The Wreck”

6. “Stay Free”

7. “Last Night I Came”

8. “Sunrise Chaser”

9. “Midnight Rider”

10. “Portland Rocks”

11. “Essaouira”

12. “Yesterday Is Just A Song”

Interplay is out 3/29 on Wichita Recordings/PIAS.