New York musicians Matt Sumrow and Mikey Jones worked with people like Ambulance LTD, Dean And Britta, and the Lemonheads before they got together to form Heaven, a project that combines shoegaze with power-pop. Heaven released their full-length debut Telepathic Love in 2013, and they followed it with 2018’s All Love Is Blue. Now, after seven years, Heaven are coming back with their third album.

In the time since All Love Is Blue, Heaven added bassist Sonia Manalili and became a trio. This spring, they’ll return with the new LP Dream Aloud. The band quietly shared its lead single “I’ll Let You In” back in November. It’s a pleasantly hazy chug with a video that’s made to look like an old-public-access performance. The band says, “Both at home on the beach in California or a seedy underground nightclub in Glasgow or Berlin, the song layers two worlds. The lyrics are purposefully ambiguous, needing more of someone and longing for more connection, but also sounding content and blissful with the present situation at the same time.” Check out the video below.

Dream Aloud is out 4/4 on Little Cloud.