In June of last year, Lowertown’s Olivia Osby and fellow NYC musician Sean Henry debuted a new project called Child Star with the scrappy, laid-back “City Song.” Today, they’re finally back with a new tune called “Stupid.”

“Stupid” taps into the poignant, Elliott Smith-like sound that haunted No Bones, Sickly Sweet, the LP Osby put out as Olivia O. last year. In Child Star’s Instagram post about “Stupid,” they revealed that their debut EP 9 is arriving soon. Hear “Stupid” below.