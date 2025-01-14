In 2021, the Convenience unveiled their debut album Accelerator. The New Orleans post-punk crew returned last year with the songs “Routiner” and “Postcard,” and today they’re announcing their sophomore LP Like Cartoon Vampires. The electrifying lead single and opener “I Got Exactly What I Wanted” is out now.

“I kept coming back to this phrase because it bothered me,” Nick Corson said of the song. “There is no way to say ‘I got exactly what I wanted’ without creating some discomforting mental friction. I think I stole it from a late night infomercial or something. The song was written very quickly once I decided I liked the title, the lyrics fully improvised and then subsequently edited down into final form, assuming the identity of someone perpetrating a con. Duncan [Troast] came up with the slightly crooked surf guitar countermelody, and I played a solo in the middle and then quickly cut it up and rearranged it out of order. Bassline is my favorite on the album.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Got Exactly What I Wanted”

02 “Target Offer”

03 “Dub Vultures”

04 “Pray’r”

05 “Waiting For A Train”

06 “Opportunity”

07 “Café Style”

08 “That’s Why I Never Became A Dancer”

09 “Rats”

10 “2022”

11 “Western Pepsi Cola Town”

12 “Vanity Shapes”

13 “Fake The Feeling”

Like Cartoon Vampires is out 4/18 via Winspear.