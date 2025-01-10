On their first two albums, 2020’s Pagan Rhythms and 2022’s Deathwestern. Stu Folsom’s Las Vegas punk-metal crew SpiritWorld explored the darker, grimier side of the cinematic myth of the American West. Both records are full of twangy, guttural riffage and demonic cowboys, and they’re a lot of fun. SpiritWorld released a single called “Western Stars & The Apocalypse” last month, and now they’ve unveiled their plan to finish their western-apocalypse trilogy with the new album Helldorado. The cover art should really tell you everything that you need to know.

Stu Folsom has long sought to find room for old-school country music influence in his kitsch-damaged hot-rod metallic roar, and Helldorado seems likely to steer further in that direction. “Western Stars & The Apocalypse” is on the new album, and its opening track is the new single “Abilene Grime.” Folsom screams about being dragged to hell as his bandmates start out with a rockabilly shuffle that eventually turns blazingly hard.

As with every SpiritWorld single, “Abilene Grime” has an awesomely gory video. This one starts out where the “Western Stars & The Apocalypse” video ends. An injured priest staggers away from that clip’s grisly church massacre and eventually encounters a Satanic dominatrix. It’s just the kind of thing that happens in SpiritWorld videos. Below, check out “Abilene Grime” and the Helldorado tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Abilene Grime”

02 “No Vacancy In Heaven”

03 “Western Stars & The Apocalypse”

04 “Bird Song Of Death”

05 “Prayer Lips”

06 “Waiting On The Reaper”

07 “Oblivion”

08 “Cleansing”

09 “Stigmata Scars”

10 “ANNIHILISM”

Helldorado is out 3/21 on Century Media.