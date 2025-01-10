The hilariously disrespectful Flint, Michigan rapper Rio Da Yung OG’s career was just starting to take off when he pleaded guilty to firearms possession, receiving a five-year prison sentence. Last month, Rio was released from prison and into “community confinement,” and he released his return song, the viral hit “Rio Free.” That song turned out to be the title track from Rio’s first post-prison project, which comes out today.

Rio’s new record Rio Free has 10 songs in 26 minutes, which looks like an album to me, but they’re calling it an EP. If you remember Rio’s run from before his legal hiatus, he’s right back to it. There are no guests on Free Rio, even though the guy is tapped in with the entire Michigan rap underground. Instead, it’s nothing but disreputable crime-life punchlines over minimal Detroit-style production. I cannot possibly list all the lines that made me laugh out loud, but here’s one of them: “Try to use your thinking cap and get your hat broke/ I only hang with slimy n***as with no backbone.” Stream it below.

The Rio Free EP is out now on #Boyz Entertainment.