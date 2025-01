M.I.A. didn’t release music last year because she was busy saving us from 5G with her clothing line that she promoted on Infowars. The British rapper is back today with the new song “Armour.”

“Armour” is out on M.I.A.’s independent label OHMNI, which is a part of her clothing brand. The trippy track is very inspired by her conversion to Christianity, which happened in 2022 after she said Jesus Christ appeared to her in a vision. Listen below.