ZORA – “sick sex”

New Music January 13, 2025 11:48 AM By Abby Jones

This Friday, ZORA will release her self-produced new album, BELLAdonna. The Minneapolis singer, rapper, and producer has said that the 16-track LP is largely about her own experiences with sexual assault. Today’s delightfully raunchy new single “sick sex” — featuring Jaemy Paris and Duhgreatone — finds the light at the end of that tunnel. The “sick” is used in a positive context here, with ZORA’s narrator finally able to find the joy and fun in getting busy again. Listen to it below.

BELLAdonna is out 1/17 via Get Better.

