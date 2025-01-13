This Friday, ZORA will release her self-produced new album, BELLAdonna. The Minneapolis singer, rapper, and producer has said that the 16-track LP is largely about her own experiences with sexual assault. Today’s delightfully raunchy new single “sick sex” — featuring Jaemy Paris and Duhgreatone — finds the light at the end of that tunnel. The “sick” is used in a positive context here, with ZORA’s narrator finally able to find the joy and fun in getting busy again. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://zorasworld.bandcamp.com/album/belladonna">BELLAdonna by ZORA</a>

BELLAdonna is out 1/17 via Get Better.