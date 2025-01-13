Lightning Bug Share New “Feast” Demo Benefitting California Wildfire Recovery

Los Angeles is still being ravaged by deadly wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes — including those of music figures including DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith, Tim Darcy of Cola and Ought, rapper Fat Tony, and more. That number is quickly climbing, and Lightning Bug are raising funds to help. Today, the LA-based indie pop band have shared a demo of a peaceful song called “Feast,” with all proceeds going towards the California Community Foundation. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://lightning-bug.bandcamp.com/track/feast-demo">feast (demo) by Lightning Bug</a>