In 2004, director Peter Berg recruited Texan post-rock greats Explosions In The Sky to score his cinematic adaptation of the book Friday Night Lights. When Friday Night Lights became a (great) TV series, Berg continued to use a whole lot of the band’s music, and that led directly to the EITS sound evoking the feeling of grand life-changing moments. Now, Berg has a new project out in the world, and it’s got another Explosions In The Sky soundtrack.

On Friday, Netflix released the new miniseries American Primeval, a bleak and violent Western directed entirely by Peter Berg. It stars Taylor Kitsch, the man who played Big Tim Riggins on the Friday Night Lights TV show, as well as people like Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, and Shea Wigham. The Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t great, but I will at least give a shot to any bleak, violent Western miniseries. This one is going straight to the top of the list, and the Explosions In The Sky score doesn’t hurt.

Explosions In The Sky have done a whole lot of soundtrack work since Friday Night Lights, and their score for American Primeval is their follow-up to their 2023 LP End. The American Primeval soundtrack album quietly came out on Friday, and it adds a few different shades to the band’s well-established style. Parts of it have echoes of Ennio Morricone, and other parts go for a bucolic country-folk thing. For the most part, though, this is the same kind of tingly instrumental electric-guitar music that’s elevated so many dramatic moments. Give it a listen below.

The American Primeval soundtrack is out now on Netflix Music.