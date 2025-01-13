Benefit Concert Announced As LA Wildfires Claim More Victims

As fatal wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, we’re seeing more and more familiar names among the lists of people whose houses have burned down. Last week DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith, Tim Darcy of Cola/Ought, and rapper Fat Tony lost their homes. There’s a really great Google doc going around with a list of folks in the music industry who’ve been affected by the fires: Madlib, Empress Of, the Postal Service’s Jimmy Tamborello, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, and the Headhunters’ Bennie Maupin are all on there. Right now, the list has over 200 names — some of them are people we’ve worked with or otherwise written about — with donation links included.

Live Nation is currently organizing a benefit concert called FireAid, which will take place at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Jan. 30. The lineup and ticket information should be available in the next few days. Right after that, the 2025 Grammys will continue as planned on Feb. 2, the Recording Academy announced today. The show will put a focus on wildfire recovery, “raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.” It’s still taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which as of now is safe from the fires.