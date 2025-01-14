Bad Bunny Performs In Subway Station, Parties With Congresswomen, Announces Puerto Rico Residency

A little more than a week ago, Bad Bunny released Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the album that he’s described as his love letter to Puerto Rico. He’s still one of the biggest stars on the planet, and just became the first Latin act to chart 100 songs on the Hot 100, and he seems to be having a lot of fun on the press run surrounding the LP. On Monday night, Bad Bunny wasn’t just a guest on The Tonight Show; Jimmy Fallon named him co-host for the night. Benito went through all the usual Fallon-style shenanigans, but he brought a level of joy and starpower to the routines that you don’t usually see in this type of thing.

Jimmy Fallon sometimes does this thing, for instance, where he and some big star put on disguises to go busking in the subway, and Bad Bunny took part yesterday. Given that Benito is one of the few artists who can cause Beatlemania-level reactions in New York, the whole setup here didn’t seem that forced. Both Fallon and Bad Bunny put on big wigs and fake beards, and people could tell that some kind of viral stunt was happening when they played an acoustic cover of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” When they took the costumes off, the crowd reaction was a beautiful thing. Watch it below.

There was other stuff on last night’s Tonight Show, too — a performance in a fake laundry room, an interview, a parade crashing through Fallon’s monologue. You can find all that at the bottom of the page. On Sunday, as Rolling Stone reports, Bad Bunny spent the evening partying with a crowd that included Congresswomen Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velazquez at the historic New York nightclub known as Toñita’s.

#BadBunny has some powerful politicians in his corner 👀 Full video of Rep. #AOC and Rep. #NydiaVelazquez rocking out to his performance here: https://t.co/wokWi2R2GW 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xBYaaAjzeg — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2025

Now, as Variety reports, Bad Bunny is planning a 21-date concert residency — not in Las Vegas, but at home in Puerto Rico. It’s a run of shows that he’s calling No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí — a lyric taken from his song “El Apagón” that means “I Don’t Want To Leave Here.” The residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico is set to start 7/11 and to run through 8/24, with shows every weekend. The first nine dates are only for residents of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny talks a bit about the residency in his Tonight Show interview: “It’s how I feel. I don’t want to leave. I feel very happy and comfortable in my island, with the people that I love close to me. And at the same time, I want to invite the world to come to Puerto Rico and have the whole experience. Watch the other Tonight Show videos below.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now on Rimas Entertainment.