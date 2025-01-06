If you’re a big enough star, you don’t have to release albums on Fridays anymore. Stars don’t get much bigger than Bad Bunny, and his sixth LP Debí Tirar Más Fotos actually came out yesterday — a Sunday, of all things. The album’s title is Spanish for “I should have taken more photos,” and he announced it with the release of his single “PIToRRO DE COCO” last month.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — or, if you prefer, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, is Bad Bunny’s sixth official album, and it follows the release of 2023’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In all the press that he’s done around Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny repeatedly describes it as a love letter to Puerto Rico and as his most Puerto Rican album.

The new LP includes tons of samples and references to traditional Puerto Rican genres like salsa and jíbaro, and it’s got tons of live instrumentation, including contributions from students at the Libre de Música San Juan. Artists like RaiNao, Omar Courtz, DeiV, Pleneros de la Cresta, and Chuwi — of of whom come from Puerto Rico — make appearances. Stream the album below.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now on Rimas Entertainment.