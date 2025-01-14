Paramore Members Help Hayley Williams’ Grandpa Finally Release The Album He Made In The ’70s

You’ve heard of nepo babies. Heck, maybe you are one. Hayley Williams is not. She lived a regular-ass life before she became the only consistent member of Paramore, but she’s not the only person in her family who has recorded music. After Lana Del Rey provided an example of a nepo daddy two years ago, Williams is here to present an even rarer phenomenon: the nepo grandpa.

Williams’ 78-year-old grandfather Rusty Williams briefly appeared on her 2020 solo album Petals For Armor. Long before that, though, Rusty made an album in the ’70s, which he wound up never releasing commercially. Williams always knew her grandpa as a music guy, but she’d never heard his finished recordings until very recently. Enter Paramore’s Zac Farro, whose own Congrats Records will release Grand Man on Valentine’s Day.

The lead single “Knocking (At Your Door)” is out now, and it’s a yearning ballad with a bit of an early yacht-rock vibe. Listen to that and see the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Knocking (At Your Door)”

02 “Can’t Stay Away”

03 “Angel Eyes”

04 “Wanted”

05 “Fade Away”

06 “If Only For A While”

07 “Never Gonna Stop”

08 “Lovers Only Come And Go”

09 “Every Time I’m High”

10 “The Only Way For Me To Say I Love You”

11 “Riverboat Gambler”

12 “Someone Who Happened To Me”

13 “Take Me Around The World”

Grand Man is out 2/14 via Congrats.