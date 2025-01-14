Wilco Announce Spring 2025 Tour Dates With Waxahatchee
Wilco and Waxahatchee seem like perfect tourmates, and they’ve been circling each other for a while. In 2023, not long after Jeff Tweedy’s son Spencer played drums in the sessions for Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood, Katie Crutchfield and band performed at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. Spencer continued performing with Waxahatchee on tour throughout 2024. And now, in 2025, the two W bands are heading out on the road together.
It’s called the Sweet And Sour Spring 2025 Tour. The itinerary will take the groups through the American South, starting in late April (just after a pair of Chicago solo shows from Jeff Tweedy) and continuing through mid-May. The gigs in St. Petersburg and Louisville are Wilco-only, and Wilco have a bunch of European dates lined up after the jaunt with Waxa wraps up. Check out the dates below.
WILCO TOUR DATES:
04/26 – Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater %
04/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaey Theater
04/29 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %
04/30 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater %
05/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %
05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %
05/04 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak %
05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee %
05/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre %
05/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %
05/13 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne %
05/16 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards %
05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/25 – São Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival
06/15 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
06/17 Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
06/19 – Dachau, DE @ Dachau Musiksommer
06/20 – Dortmund, DE @ JunkYard Open Air
06/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/23 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
06/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Alma Barcelona
06/27 – Madrid, ES @ Alma Madrid
06/28 – Granada, ES @ Recinto Ferial Fermasa
06/29 – Valencia, ES @ Marina Norte
% with Waxahatchee
JEFF TWEEDY TOUR DATES:
04/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
04/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater