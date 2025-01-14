Wilco Announce Spring 2025 Tour Dates With Waxahatchee

Wilco and Waxahatchee seem like perfect tourmates, and they’ve been circling each other for a while. In 2023, not long after Jeff Tweedy’s son Spencer played drums in the sessions for Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood, Katie Crutchfield and band performed at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. Spencer continued performing with Waxahatchee on tour throughout 2024. And now, in 2025, the two W bands are heading out on the road together.

It’s called the Sweet And Sour Spring 2025 Tour. The itinerary will take the groups through the American South, starting in late April (just after a pair of Chicago solo shows from Jeff Tweedy) and continuing through mid-May. The gigs in St. Petersburg and Louisville are Wilco-only, and Wilco have a bunch of European dates lined up after the jaunt with Waxa wraps up. Check out the dates below.

WILCO TOUR DATES:

04/26 – Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater %

04/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaey Theater

04/29 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %

04/30 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater %

05/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

05/04 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak %

05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee %

05/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre %

05/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %

05/13 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne %

05/16 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards %

05/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

05/25 – São Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival

06/15 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/16 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

06/17 Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

06/19 – Dachau, DE @ Dachau Musiksommer

06/20 – Dortmund, DE @ JunkYard Open Air

06/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/23 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

06/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Alma Barcelona

06/27 – Madrid, ES @ Alma Madrid

06/28 – Granada, ES @ Recinto Ferial Fermasa

06/29 – Valencia, ES @ Marina Norte

% with Waxahatchee

JEFF TWEEDY TOUR DATES:

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater