At the very beginning of 2022, Wilco staged their first edition of Sky Blue Sky, their Cancun destination festival, since the beginning of the pandemic. There were complications. Amidst a new wave of COVID variants, many fans were mad that Wilco didn’t offer a refund option, and Wilco’s rep had to make a statement that the band wasn’t in any position to offer refunds. Nevertheless, the festival still happened, and Wilco performed with guests like Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, and Mavis Staples. Later this year, they’ll try it again.

Today, Wilco announced that the Sky Blue Sky festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in December. The all-inclusive resort weekend will feature a whole lot of activities besides music, but the music will be something special. Wilco will play three different bills at Sky Blue Sky, and the rest of the lineup has plenty of heavy hitters.

Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Built To Spill, Makaya McCraven, Cate Le Bon, Bartees Strange, and Mint Field will all play at Sky Blue Sky. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy will play solo, and the bill also includes Wilco side projects the Autumn Defense and Eucademix, the team of Nels Cline and Cibo Matto’s Yuka Honda. If previous editions are any indication, you should probably also expect one-off live collaborations and surprises. The show goes down 12/2-6, and you can find the relevant info here.