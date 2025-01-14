Music careers are famously chaotic and unstable even in the best of circumstances, and critical acclaim doesn’t necessarily translate to actual love and support, especially when an artist feels disconnected from an audience. That’s a real anxiety for the great indie rock boundary-melter Bartees Strange, and it’s the subject matter of his latest single.

Next month, Bartees Strange will release Horror, the new album that he made with producers Lawrence Rothman and Jack Antonoff. It’s a full-length exploration of the fear. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Sober,” “Too Much,” as well as the non-album single “Xmas.” Today, Strange has shared “Wants Needs,” a slashing and percussive howler about career stress. Here’s what he says about it:

I realized a couple years ago that if music is really going to work out long-term, I want/need more fans. Of course, it’s a timing and numbers game, but race is a powerful component, too. I don’t see a lot of people like me in the indie space making long term livings on their records. I worry people may have a hard time connecting to me because I don’t look/sound like them — that I’m fun to root for, but not actually supported. This song is about how much that worries me, fully understanding that a lot of these neurosis are of my own making.

Horror is out 2/14 on 4AD.