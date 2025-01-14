Whatever The Weather – “12°C”

Loraine James stays busy. The London producer has put out some consistently good electronic music under her own name for years now. But she also has a more ambient-leaning project called Whatever The Weather, which she debuted in 2022. Today, she’s announcing Whatever The Weather II, arriving in March. Like its predecessor, all the album tracks are named after temperatures, and lead single “12°C” is out now.

Here’s what press materials have to say about Whatever The Weather II:

The album’s singular sound arises from James’ favouring of hardware over software, as her battery of synths is modulated, transformed, and reassembled through an array of pedals with few or no overdubs, effectively anchoring each arrangement to its precise moment of creation.

Watch the self-made video for “12°C” and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1°C”

02 “3°C”

03 “18°C”

04 “20°C”

05 “23°C (Intermittent Sunshine)”

06 “5°C”

07 “8°C”

08 “26°C”

09 “11°C (Intermittent Rain)”

10 “9°C”

11 “15°C”

12 “12°C”

Whatever The Weather II is out 3/14 via Hyperdub.