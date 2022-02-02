Whatever The Weather Is Loraine James’ New Ambient Alias: Hear Debut Single “17ºC”

Whatever The Weather Is Loraine James' New Ambient Alias: Hear Debut Single "17ºC"
By Chris DeVille

The London producer Loraine James has become one of the biggest names in brisk, jittery, forward-thinking dance music; last year she landed on both our best albums and songs list. Today she announced a new alias for exploring the more ambient side of her output.

James’ new project is called Whatever The Weather. She’s releasing a self-titled album under the alias next month on Ghostly. Each track on the album is named for a different temperature (measured in Celsius, naturally), born from a creative process James describes as “free-flowing, stopping when I felt like I was done.” Our first preview is “17°C,” which you can hear below in a music video by Michael Reisinger.

TRACKLIST:
01 “25°C”
02 “0°C”
03 “17°C”
04 “14°C”
05 “2°C (Intermittent Rain)”
06 “10°C”
07 “6°C”
08 “4°C”
09 “30°C”
10 “36°C”
11 “28°C (Intermittent Sunshine)” [Digital Bonus Track]

Whatever The Weather is out 3/25 on Ghostly International.

