Whatever The Weather Is Loraine James’ New Ambient Alias: Hear Debut Single “17ºC”

The London producer Loraine James has become one of the biggest names in brisk, jittery, forward-thinking dance music; last year she landed on both our best albums and songs list. Today she announced a new alias for exploring the more ambient side of her output.

James’ new project is called Whatever The Weather. She’s releasing a self-titled album under the alias next month on Ghostly. Each track on the album is named for a different temperature (measured in Celsius, naturally), born from a creative process James describes as “free-flowing, stopping when I felt like I was done.” Our first preview is “17°C,” which you can hear below in a music video by Michael Reisinger.

TRACKLIST:

01 “25°C”

02 “0°C”

03 “17°C”

04 “14°C”

05 “2°C (Intermittent Rain)”

06 “10°C”

07 “6°C”

08 “4°C”

09 “30°C”

10 “36°C”

11 “28°C (Intermittent Sunshine)” [Digital Bonus Track]

Whatever The Weather is out 3/25 on Ghostly International.