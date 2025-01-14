During her lifetime, the mysterious singer-songwriter Q Lazzarus only released one single: The 1988 cult hit “Goodbye Horses,” which reached mass audiences when Jonathan Demme used it to soundtrack a very memorable scene in 1991’s The Silence Of The Lambs. Two years later, Lazzarus appeared in Demme’s film Philadelphia, singing the Talking Heads’ “Heaven.” Lazzarus, whose real name was Diane Luckey, then disappeared from the public eye for many years, only resurfacing to answer a few questions from a journalist in 2018. She passed away in 2022 at the age of 61. Now, a new collection will bring some of Lazzarus’ music to light for the first time, including her full version of “Heavan.”

Next month, on what would’ve been Q Lazzarus’ 64th birthday, Sacred Bones will release Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus, a compilation of tracks that Lazzarus recorded between 1985 and 1995. A documentary about Lazzarus, which she worked on in her final years, is also just starting to screen. Today, Sacred Bones has shared Lazzarus’ full take on the Talking Heads classic “Heaven.” The late Jonathan Demme had a history with that song, as he’s the guy who directed Stop Making Sense, the greatest concert film of all time. “Heaven” is the second song in Stop Making Sense, and David Byrne and Tina Weymouth play a heart-stopping version before the rest of the band arrives onstage.

The Q Lazzarus version of “Heaven” never actually came out — not even alongside the Bruce Springsteen and Peter Gabriel songs on the Philadelphia soundtrack — but it’s here now. Lazzarus reinvents “Heaven” as something that you might want to dance to, as both Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington do in Philadelphia. It’s got a rippling, percussive pop arrangement, and Lazzarus belts it out with soulful intensity. She doesn’t water down the idea of eternal life as constant boredom, but she sounds more at peace with it that Byrne ever did. Below, check out Lazzarus’ “Heaven” cover, as well as the Talking Heads original and the Lazzarus scene from Philadelphia.

<a href="https://qlazzarus.bandcamp.com/album/goodbye-horses-the-many-lives-of-q-lazzarus-music-from-the-motion-picture">Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus (Music From The Motion Picture) by Q Lazzarus</a>

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus is out 2/21 on Sacred Bones.