The tribal-masked Swedish psych-rock party-starters Goat have always been funky without quite wandering outside the bounds of their chosen genre. Goat have long specialized in fuzzed-out, percussive acid rock, taking clear inspiration from funk and Afrobeat. Their records often sound like weird ’70s obscurities that some rap producer might discover and repurpose. On their new single, they do their own repurposing, reworking their sound so that they can collaborate with MC Yallah, a Kenyan-born rap veteran based in Uganda.

I was unfamiliar with MC Yallah, who’s been rapping in multiple languages since the late ’90s. On their new single “Nimerudi,” Goat, who released a self-titled album last year, join forces with Yallah. Goat recorded their parts in their Gothenburg studio, sending filed back and forth with Yallah. The result is a fun, propulsive pan-genre experiment that sounds like something that could’ve come out of the sample-happy early-’90s underground. Goat’s tracks lean into their funky-breakbeat tendencies, and Yallah attacks the instrumental with serious energy. Listen below.