The percussive, ritualistic Swedish psych-rockers Goat knows how to make a spectacle of themselves, donning fake-tribal masks and playing freaky, physical live shows. After a six-year break, Goat have come back in a major way. Over the past two years, they’ve released two albums, 2022’s Oh Death and last year’s Medicine. Now, they’re already coming back with another LP.

Goat’s new self-titled album is coming out this fall, and they’ve led off the rollout with a shortened radio edit of the apparently-epic album closer “Ouroboros.” It’s a funky, overwhelming track, built on a shuffling breakbeat and some hard-driving wah-wah chicken-scratch guitar. This one is going to be fun live. Listen to the “Ouroboros” edit and check out the Goat tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “One More Death”

02 “Goatbrain

03 “Fool’s Journey”

04 “Dollar Bill”

05 “Zombie”

06 “Frisco Beaver”

07 “The All Is One”

08 “Ouroboros”

Goat is out 10/11 on Rocket Recordings.