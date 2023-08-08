Goat, the Swedish psych-rockers who wear crazy masks and put on incredibly fun live shows, were quiet for a while, but now they’re charged up and operating at peak capacity. Last year, Goat released Oh Death, their first new studio album in six years. A few months ago, they followed that one with the remix EP Seu Sangue. Today, Goat have announced plans to release a whole new album before the year is out.

Goat’s new LP is called Medicine, and it promises to be more low-key than the band’s past records. In the record’s Bandcamp description, the band says that it concerns “the impermanence of life in different ways: sickness, relationships, love, death, and how our time is finite.” One of the tracks is a cover of “Join The Resistance,” a song that the Swedish band Gås released last year.

First single “Unemployment Office” is called “I Became The Unemployment Office” in its full-album version. The band explains, “Say that you are a generous person and after a while people see your generosity not as a gesture of love, but instead something that they are entitled to. You have become the unemployment office.” The song is a hazy, meditative space-rock groove that pushes the focus off of Goat’s usual percussive wildness without quite burying it. Below, watch the “Unemployment Office” video and check out the Medicine tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Impermanence & Death”

02 “Raised By Hills”

03 “I Became The Unemployment Office”

04 “TSOD”

05 “Vakna”

06 “You’ll Be Alright”

07 “Join The Resistance”

08 “Tripping In The Graveyard”

Medicine is out 10/13 on Rocket Recordings.