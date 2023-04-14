Goat – “Seu Sangue”

Goat – “Seu Sangue”

Goat, the Swedish psych-rock band who play extremely fun and percussive live shows while wearing freaky masks, came back last fall with Oh Death, their first new LP in six years. Today, they’ve followed that album with a new remix EP called Seu Sangue. It’s got contributions from people like Sonic Boom and drum monster Thor Harris, and it’s also gone one brand-new song that doesn’t sound like too much else in the Goat catalog.

Goat’s new song is the title track from Seu Sangue; Google tells me that the name is Portuguese for “Your Blood.” The song is a kind of downbeat acoustic raga with a whole lot of squawking-seagull sound effects, a bunch of flutes, and what sounds like a droning mellotron. It’s pretty! Listen below.

While you’re at it, you can stream the whole remix EP below.

The Seu Sangue EP is out now on Rocket Recordings.

