New Orleans soul-rocker Benjamin Booker is a couple of weeks away from the release of Lower, his first album in seven years, and he’s going in a different direction on this one. After appearing on Armand Hammer’s single “Doves” last year, Booker recorded Lower with the prolific indie-rap producer Kenny Segal. Segal’s abstract boom-bap lends a very different feeling to what was once a real throwback sound.

Last year, Booker announced Lower with lead single “LWA In The Trailer Park.” Today, he drops the video for the hushed and beatific “Slow Dance In A Gay Bar.” It’s got a black-and-white video in which Booker drives around the French Quarter, and Booker co-directed it with Gerry Cisneros. Here’s what Booker says about the song and video:

You know, sometimes you find yourself in a death hole, surrounded by bones and rotting flesh. It feels like every second is a shovel-full of dirt flung on your head—the worms are laughing at you, hungry, ready to eat. But then, out of nowhere, the impossible happens. A ladder appears. You climb up and the world you knew before is completely different. The colors are more saturated. The sun shines brighter and the air smells sweet like honey. This song is about that. We shot this video in the French Quarter before the attack. I’d like to dedicate it to the victims.

Lower is out 1/24 on Booker’s own Fire Next Time Records, via Thirty Tigers.