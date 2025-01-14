They say that Immersion is the instrumental duo of Wire’s Colin Newman and Minimal Compact’s Malka Spigel. They say that SUSS is the New York ambient country trio who released the album Birds & Beasts last year. They even say that Immersion and SUSS are getting together to release a new collaborative album. I don’t know about any of that, though. Seems pretty SUSS.

No. I’m being stupid. Immersion and SUSS are indeed getting ready to release Nanocluster Vol. 3 as part of Immersion’s long-running series. They’ll also tour North America together this spring. Lead single “State Of Motion” is a really cool instrumental that creates a meditative feel even as it pushes forward. It’s been almost 50 years since Wire released Pink Flag, and it’s so cool that one of those guys is still making music as exploratory and life-affirming as this. In a press release, Immersion say, “The title reflects the piece as it matches Immersion’s hypnotic propulsion to SUSS’ open-skies atmospherics, and the video renders a visual interpretation of the stop/start nature of the music and life itself.” Check it out below.

In related news, numün, a band that shares one member with SUSS, released their own new song “Voices” yesterday. Here’s that:

And here’s the Nanocluster Vol. 3 tracklist and the itinerary for the upcoming Immersion/SUSS tour.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Khamsin”

02 “In Between Us”

03 “Luminous”

04 “Cross Pollination”

05 “In The Far Away”

06 “The Nameless”

07 “State Of Motion”

08 “Altitude”

TOUR DATES:

3/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Music Festival

3/15 – Houston, TX @ The Orange Show

3/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre

3/18 – Memphis, TN @ The Green Room

3/19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

3/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

3/22 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

3/23 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

3/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warehouse at Tech 25

3/26 – Columbus, OH @ The Old First Presbyterian Church

3/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/31 – Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop

4/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

4/03 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939

4/04 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

Nanocluster Vol. 3 is out 2/14.