The ambient country group Suss were dealt a blow when member Gary Leib passed away in 2021. The New York group has kept going, though, collecting three previous EPs and a new set of material on a 2022 self-titled full-length and teaming up with Andrew Tuttle for Rising last year. Today, Suss are announcing a new album called Birds & Beasts, which will be out in June.

“For once, it looked like the stark, vast landscapes that we had been painting before were starting to be populated with a bit of creature warmth,” the band’s Bob Holmes shared in a statement. Pat Irwin added: ““I think of the fragility of the world around us. I think of the humanity, and the lack of it. The world seems out of balance. There are birds and there are beasts.”

Check out lead single “Flight” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Birds”

02 “Restless”

03 “Overstory”

04 “Flight”

05 “Prey”

06 “Beasts”

07 “Migration”

Birds & Beasts is out 6/28 via Northern Spy Records. Pre-order it here.