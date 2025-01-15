If you enjoyed Ethel Cain’s recent project Perverts, you’ll probably like this. Kathryn Mohr releases her debut album Waiting Room next week and the singles — “Driven” and “Elevator” — have been enticing and enigmatic. Today, the Oakland artist is sharing a final taste with the despondent dirge “Take It.”

“I rarely know what I’m talking about until way after a song is done. Lyrics are the result of emotional vomit and blind scribblings, understanding comes when I get as close as I can to being a listener rather than a creator,” she explains. “‘Take It,’ now that it’s in the rear view mirror, is about abusive relationships, dream logic, dehumanization, superstition, power imbalances, and paradoxes. It’s about getting dragged through rubble while holding on to a thread of hope and finally letting go of your own will because of your own growth. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record.”

“Take It” is ghostly and visceral, the lyrics dark and Mohr’s voice resigned: “I was always dead to you/ You were always dead to me.” Listen below.

Waiting Room is out 1/24 on the Flenser.