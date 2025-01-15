In 2023, Terraplana joined forces with fellow shoegaze crew Shower Curtain for “meus passos.” Today, the Brazilian band is back with their first new material since that in the form of the single “Charlie,” from their just-announced sophomore album Natural.

“The composition process for this song was different from what’s usual for us,” explains bassist and vocalist Stephani Heuczuk. “We only had one line of lyrics when we entered the studio, so when it was time to record the vocals, we wrote the rest of the lyrics together. The song’s lyrics reflect the feeling of what we were experiencing at that moment, as well as many other moments on our journey as a band.”

Natural was produced and mixed by JooJoo Ashworth, and mastered by Greg Obis. “Charlie” is a great dose of immersive shoegaze with a slight emo edge. Listen below.

Natural is out 3/11 on Balaclava Records. Pre-order it here.