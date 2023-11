Brazilian shoegazers Terraplana have a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based Brazilians Shower Curtain, whose recent single “Edgar” was a favorite of ours. On “meus passos” — translation: “my steps” — the bands land on a grungy guitar-pop aesthetic that reminds me of everything from Stereolab to the xx to Velocity Girl and Elastica but not really shoegaze tbh. Not that that’s a problem — the song is mesmerizing. Listen below.

meus passos feat Shower Curtain by terraplana