The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

New Forms - "Blood Orphan"

Massachusetts’ New Forms are the kind of band that prefers to roar out frantic, chaotic songs that often clock in at less than one minute; the shortest track on their new album As Dust Collects is 14 seconds. So when New Forms stretch things out past the two-minute mark, it draws your attention, almost like a highlighter. Album closer “Blood Orphan” is as fast and desperate as anything New Forms do. Through sheer speed and turbulence, their screamo often comes out sounding more like black metal. It’s a song about realizing that your parents are strangers, that you don’t need to let them into your life anymore: “Shared blood! But not words! The silence is deafening!” The words are harsh, and vocalist Mary screams them with such force that you’d never understand them without a lyric sheet. And then: “This cross you bear will not weigh me down anymore!” After that, the song abruptly downshifts into an ambient coda, as if to give you a second to process what you just heard. Hell of a way to end a 15-minute album. —Tom