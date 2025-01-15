Baths closed out 2024 with the announcement of Gut, his first new album in eight years. Will Wiesenfeld released the buoyant lead single “Lead Of Men,” and now he’s back with the bubbly, exuberant anthem “Eden.”

“A lot of Gut goes into more negative territory on sex, and the psyche, but to keep it honest I also needed a song that reflected the rapturousness of that experience,” he explains, continuing:

Sometimes, amidst all my misgivings and self-flagellation, sex can be perfect. “Eden” revels in the joy of my own insatiable sexual appetite and constant search for gratification. It is a reversal, finding god in the body, here on earth. In it, I demand that heaven come down to me, meet me on my terms, and “drink” of me — not unlike a catholic congregation is instructed to drink the blood of Christ in the eucharist. “Slip into my ellipsis” is a demand for the powers that be to share in my erotic fervor, in the feeling that is the closest I get in my adult life to a religious experience. Subsequently, the way that feeling affects me in a broader sense is when the rest of Gut comes into focus.

“Eden” pulsates and flutters with infectious desire; watch the self-directed music video below.

Gut is out 2/21 on Basement’s Basement.