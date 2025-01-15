Drake Withdraws Legal Action Alleging UMG And Spotify Illegally Boosted “Not Like Us” (UPDATE: He’s Suing After All)

UPDATE: Drake is suing UMG after all.

//

Last November, Drake filed a shocking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify, accusing both companies of using a “scheme” involving bots and payola, all set up to boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s hugely successful Drake diss “Not Like Us.” Given that Drake’s own music comes out under the UMG umbrella, the move seemed especially dramatic, but it has not reached a dramatic ending. Now, Drake has reportedly withdrawn his legal petition.

Drake’s legal actions never became actual lawsuits. Instead, they were pre-action petition filings — the move that you make to gather information before a lawsuit. Now, Variety reports that Drake and his Frozen Moments company have withdrawn their “order to show cause seeking pre-action disclosure and preservation of certain documents and communications from both companies.”

According the the filing, Drake met with Spotify representatives on Tuesday, and the streaming service, which had filed an opposition to Drake’s order, “had no objection to the withdrawal and discontinuance.” UMG never filed an opposition, though the company did put out a statement calling the accusations “offensive and untrue.”

After Drake filed his initial petitions, some commentators theorized that Drake had some grand master plan to set himself up outside of the music-business power structure, and that now looks more unlikely. But Drake’s second legal petition, against Spotify and iHeartMusic, still stands, so this saga hasn’t quite reached its conclusion yet.