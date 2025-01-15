Woozy Los Angeles indie-poppers the Marías were already a big deal before they released their album Submarine last year, but that LP has taken them to new heights. Specifically, the band’s supremely soothing single “No One Noticed” became a massive hit. The song got a boost when Billie Eilish posted a video of her singing it on her Instagram story, but “No One Noticed” really blew up as the soundtrack for about a million TikTok videos — something that seemingly won’t be happening much longer.

Back in November, “No One Noticed” reached a peak position of #22 on the Billboard Hot 100, which means that the group’s Bad Bunny collab is no longer their biggest hit. Last night — one day after Bad Bunny took over the show — the Marías performed “No One Noticed” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. They made sure that their visual vibe matched the song.

The Marías got all glammed-up for their Tonight Show performance, and they played on a stage bathed in blue light and dry ice. Bandleader María Zardoya stood alone on a stage riser, with her bandmates arrayed all around her, effectively presenting “No One Noticed” as an old-school torch ballad. Check it out below.

Submarine is out now on Nice Life/Atlantic.