French singer/producer Oklou has worked with the likes of A. G. Cook and Flume, and today she’s adding Bladee to that roster of collaborators. The Swedish rapper features on “take me by the hand,” the latest single from Oklou’s upcoming debut album choke enough.

“take me by the hand” features a wash of icy, scintillating synths as Oklou trades off vocals with Bladee. “I wanted this song to sound like something ethereal but also very earthy,” Oklou says in a press release. “Bladee’s voice is helping to keep the feet on the ground.”

Check out director Tohé Commaret’s music video to “take me by the hand” below.

choke enough is out 2/7 via True Panther. Pre-order it here.