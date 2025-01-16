LA Wildfire Benefit Concert FireAid Will Feature Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, & More

Within days of the wildfires that have consumed so much of the Los Angeles area, plans for an all-star benefit concert began to take shape. The event, known as FireAid, will take place on Jan. 30, and now we know some of the performers who’ll take the stage.

In mostly alphabetical order, performers will include Billie Eilish and Finneas; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams; Green Day; Gwen Stefani; Jelly Roll; Joni Mitchell; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lil Baby; P!nk; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Rod Stewart; Sting; Stephen Stills; Stevie Nicks; Tate McRae; and, as a press release notes, “performing together for the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer.”

FireAid has gotten so big that it will take place in two separate Inglewood venues, the brand new Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. The original plan was for 24 artists to perform, but the number has reportedly surpassed 50 and is still growing. There will also be a gargantuan livestream across every conceivable platform: Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM (exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer”), Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. The event will also air on 860 iHeartRadio radio stations plus iHeart’s digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

Contributions raised through FireAid will go to the Annenberg Foundation “for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.” Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon PT via Ticketmaster.

Eilish, one of several LA natives on the lineup, was spotted volunteering at a plant-based food pop-up in Altadena Wednesday: