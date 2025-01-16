Watch Ringo Starr Play Beatles Hits With Jack White, Billy Strings, & More At The Ryman

For the past two nights, Ringo Starr celebrated his new country album Look Up with guest-heavy performances at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, which were filmed for a TV special and became benefits for LA wildfire recovery. A parade of stars came through across both nights, including Jack White, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Mickey Guyton, Larkin Poe, Rodney Crowell, Brenda Lee, Molly Tuttle, Jamey Johnson, and the War And Treaty.

Both nights featured the same setlist and the same guest appearances, which involved performances of Look Up tracks (including several live debuts), country classics, and, of course, Beatles songs. The gigs ended with massive sing-alongs of “Yellow Submarine” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” Looks like it was a splendid time. Watch some footage from the gigs below, where you can also find the setlist via setlist.fm.

Ringo Starr was joined by Jack White, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings, Brenda Lee and more for the first night of Ringo Starr & Friends at @theryman last night. Read more on the show and the special guest appearances: https://t.co/otgZTTxetZ pic.twitter.com/a8NI0wh5hr — WNXP Nashville (@WNXPnashville) January 15, 2025

SET 1:

“Matchbox” (with Jack White)

“It Don’t Come Easy” (with Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, and Molly Tuttle)

“Time On My Hands”

“Octopus’ Garden” (with Molly Tuttle; Ringo offstage)

“Don’t Pass Me By” (with Jack White; Ringo offstage)

“Thankful” (with Larkin Poe)

“Honey Don’t” (with Billy Strings; Ringo offstage)

“Without Her” (with The War and Treaty; Ringo offstage)

“I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party” (with Sheryl Crow and Molly Tuttle; Ringo offstage)

“Boys”

SET 2:

“Have You Seen My Baby” (with Jamey Johnson; Ringo offstage)

“You Don’t Know Me At All” (with Mickey Guyton; Ringo offstage)

“Act Naturally” (with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz; Ringo offstage)

“I Wanna Be Your Man” (with Larkin Poe; Ringo offstage)

“What Goes On” (with Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle; Ringo on drums)

“Look Up” (with Molly Tuttle)

“Photograph” (with Billy Strings)

“Yellow Submarine” (with Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Brenda Lee, Billy Strings, and Jack White)

“With A Little Help From My Friends” (with Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Brenda Lee, Billy Strings, and Jack White)