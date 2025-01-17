Sphere Announces First Country Residency With Kenny Chesney

Last month, it was revealed that Dead & Company and the Eagles would be returning to Vegas’ famous Sphere in 2025. Now, the venue is announcing Kenny Chesney’s residency taking place in May.

The country star will perform 12 shows, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. It marks the Sphere’s first country residency. Chesney told The Hollywood Reporter:

When we started talking, I flew to Vegas with my key tour team. We stood on the floor as they ran the film of U2’s show and we were completely consumed. We could see the band, but it was so much more than that. It almost took what they were doing and multiplied it by another dimension. Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do. Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.

General Admission and Reserved Seating options go on sale Tuesday (Jan. 21) at 10 a.m. PT, with General On-Sale happening Friday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.