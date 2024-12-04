Dead & Company, Eagles Returning To The Sphere In 2025

The Las Vegas venue Sphere is a technological marvel and a wild spectacle, an attraction unto itself. It’s also apparently a nice place for legacy rock bands to play. U2 famously opened the Sphere and played a long residency there, and bands like Dead & Company and the Eagles have since alighted there. Next year, the latter two acts will return.

Last year, shortly after finishing their farewell tour, Dead & Company, the band of surviving Grateful Dead members and also John Mayer, announced a Sphere residency. Those shows went down last summer, and they looked trippy as hell.

In October, the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh passed away at 84. Last week, his bandmates said that they were planning another Grateful Dead reunion with him. Instead, Dead & Company will do another run of shows at Sphere. Somewhat hilariously, they’ll celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary. The shows start in March and run through May, and you can find the dates and ticket info here.

The Eagles played their own Sphere residency last fall. In October, they announced plans to extend their run. Last week, they added another four shows in April, so those two ancient and gigantic bands will share custody of Sphere next spring.