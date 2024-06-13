Eagles Announce Sphere Residency

“Welcome to the Hotel Las Vegas.” That’s a joke a lot of boomers are probably going to make now that the Eagles have announced a residency at the Sphere, the high-tech Vegas venue opened by the Madison Square Garden Company.

Eagles now join U2, Phish, and Dead & Company in the growing list of old white dudes posting up at Sphere. Eagles’ residency will comprise eight shows over four weekends across September and October, 2024, and tickets will be available over at the band’s website. We recommend leaving your bongs at home, but you do you. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere