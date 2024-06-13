Eagles Announce Sphere Residency

Mark Tepsic

News June 13, 2024 11:09 AM By Abby Jones

Eagles Announce Sphere Residency

Mark Tepsic

News June 13, 2024 11:09 AM By Abby Jones

“Welcome to the Hotel Las Vegas.” That’s a joke a lot of boomers are probably going to make now that the Eagles have announced a residency at the Sphere, the high-tech Vegas venue opened by the Madison Square Garden Company.

Eagles now join U2, Phish, and Dead & Company in the growing list of old white dudes posting up at Sphere. Eagles’ residency will comprise eight shows over four weekends across September and October, 2024, and tickets will be available over at the band’s website. We recommend leaving your bongs at home, but you do you. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

3 days ago 0

Seth Meyers’ 8G Band Is Being Laid Off

3 days ago 0

Model For Duran Duran’s Iconic Rio Cover Finally Identified

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest