Dead & Company Are Coming To The Vegas Sphere

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Grateful Dead, it’s that the band refuses to die, no matter how many times it holds its own funeral. Jerry Garcia died in 1995. Two decades later, after years performing in various configurations under names like “The Dead” and “The Other Ones,” the remaining members played a series of Fare Thee Well shows with Trey Anastasio sitting in for Garcia. Core members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann then immediately formed Dead & Company with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. Last year, that band played its own farewell tour but clarified that just because they won’t tour anymore, that doesn’t mean they won’t play anymore.

Now we know where the long, strange trip leads next. Confirming reports from December, Dead & Company just shared a video teasing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” text in the video reads. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.” The footage then reveals the Dead logo emerging on the outside of the Sphere.

Dead & Company’s jam-band peers Phish are also playing the venue this year, which makes sense: The advanced video technology, as seen during U2’s opening run at the venue, would definitely lend itself to psychedelic experiences.

No Dead & Company dates have been revealed yet, but Rolling Stone reports they’ve committed to at least 15 shows. Based on the video, the title of the residency seems to be Forever. You can see the teaser video below.