Dead & Company In Talks For Vegas Sphere Residency: Report

A couple weeks ago, Phish announced a four-night residency at the high-tech Vegas Sphere to follow U2’s 40-date residency. There were rumors last month that Beyoncé was being eyed to perform at the $2.3 billion venue, and now the New York Post reports that the Sphere is in talks with Dead & Company too.

Dead & Co., who like U2 are managed by Irving Azoff, would be playing a string of shows in the summer of 2024, according to the publication. Sphere spokespeople and a rep for the band declined to comment to the New York Post.

Plans are also in the works for MSG Spheres in other cities. Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates or Hanam in South Korea could be next, as London recently rejected MSG’s proposal for one there.

And yes, we did include Dead & Co. in our In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2023 video earlier this week, as we missed John Mayer’s promise that the band would continue following its high-profile farewell tour. “They don’t consider [a residency in one venue] a tour,” a source tells the Post. Stereogum regrets the error.