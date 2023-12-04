U2 Announce Final Vegas Sphere Shows

U2 have announced four additional dates of their U2:UV Achtung Baby residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. These will be the final shows of the residency. When all is said and done, the band will have done 40 nights at the Sphere.

Their residency kicked off at the end of September, and their run at the Sphere was extended twice. These last four shows will take place on February 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2, and they’ve still got a decent chunk of dates to get through before they arrive at the end.

U2 will be making way for Phish, who just announced a four-night residency at the Sphere that will take place in mid-April.