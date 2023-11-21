London Rejects Proposal For Its Own MSG Sphere

Presumably, you already know all about Sphere, the freaky-looking and hyperreal $2.3 billion live-entertainment venue that recently opened in Las Vegas. (Everyone calls it the Sphere, but no, it’s apparently just Sphere. Like Facebook, or Eagles.) Sphere is still a very new phenomenon. The venue was lit up for the first time in July, and U2 played the first show of their recently-extended residency in September. Sphere boss James Dolan is reportedly kicking the tires on a Beyoncé residency next. Dolan also had big ideas about opening up a second Sphere in London, but it probably won’t happen.

The Standard reports that London mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected proposed plans to build a new Sphere on edge of Olympic Park. James Dolan’s Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company submitted the plans, but Khan rejected them on a number of grounds: The venue’s potential for light pollution, the environmental impact of the venue’s tremendous electrical needs, and the impact that the venue would have on the area’s historical sites. (These are three things that don’t seem to matter much to Vegas authorities.) A Khan spokesman tells The Standard, “As part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

According to The Standard, Sadiq Khan doesn’t have the final say on whether London will get a Sphere. Communities Secretary Michael Gove will deliver the final verdict. But a statement from MSG suggests that the effort is dead: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.” The company has reportedly already signed an agreement to build a Sphere in the South Korean city of Hanam.